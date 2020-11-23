Bangladesh invites Saudi crown prince to join Bangabandhu birth centenary celebrations
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2020 02:10 AM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2020 02:10 AM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has invited Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Bangladesh.
He extended the invitation in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan at state guesthouse Padma in Dhaka on Sunday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Momen said the suitable time for Prince bin Salman’s visit could be March 2021 to attend the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary or March 2022 during the celebration of 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence.
The ambassador filled the foreign minister in about the initiatives to facilitate the smooth return of the stranded Bangladeshi migrant workers to Saudi Arabia.
Al Dulaihan sought the cooperation of the foreign ministry to help implement the bilateral agreements or MOUs signed in the recent past.
Momen told him he was happy with the pace of return of the stranded Bangladeshi citizens to the Gulf kingdom with the assistance of the Saudi embassy in Dhaka.
He also said Bangladesh will keep working with Saudi Arabia to move forward the bilateral cooperation.
