‘Golden Monir’ to face police interrogation in three cases

RAB started the cases on narcotics and arms charges and under the Special Powers Act after placing Monir into police custody on Sunday, according to Badda Police OC Parvez Islam.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakr Siddique granted police the permission to grill Monir for seven days in the arms and Special Powers Act cases.

Metropolitan Magistrate Masudur Rahman granted Monir’s four-day remand in the drugs case.

The RAB said Monir was not a jeweller, but he had been involved in gold smuggling and later became a “mafia boss” in real estate business.

The RAB seized Tk 19 million in cash, including Tk 900,000 in foreign currencies, four litres of illegal liquor, eight kilograms of gold ornaments, a foreign pistol and several rounds of bullet during the overnight drive that ended on Saturday.