‘Golden Monir’ to face police interrogation in three cases
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2020 07:38 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2020 07:38 PM BdST
Courts in Dhaka have remanded Monir Hossain aka Golden Monir in police custody in three cases after the RAB arrested him and seized a huge amount of cash from his home.
Related Stories
RAB started the cases on narcotics and arms charges and under the Special Powers Act after placing Monir into police custody on Sunday, according to Badda Police OC Parvez Islam.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakr Siddique granted police the permission to grill Monir for seven days in the arms and Special Powers Act cases.
Metropolitan Magistrate Masudur Rahman granted Monir’s four-day remand in the drugs case.
The RAB said Monir was not a jeweller, but he had been involved in gold smuggling and later became a “mafia boss” in real estate business.
The RAB seized Tk 19 million in cash, including Tk 900,000 in foreign currencies, four litres of illegal liquor, eight kilograms of gold ornaments, a foreign pistol and several rounds of bullet during the overnight drive that ended on Saturday.
- Daily tally: 38 virus deaths, 2,060 cases
- 'Golden Monir' named in three cases, police seek remand
- Who is ‘Golden Monir’?
- PM calls on Armed Forces to serve with patriotism
- Govt reports 1,847 new virus cases, 28 deaths
- Dog relocation stops, but for how long?
- Korean embassy shuts temporarily
- 31 crude bombs seized in Dhaka
Most Read
- Photos of Hasina sewing cloth, fishing at Ganabhaban lake go viral
- Bangladesh puts banks on alert over possible cyber-attack
- RAB says ‘Golden Monir’ turned into real estate ‘mafia boss’ from ‘gold smuggler’
- The President Trump show has been cancelled
- After Trump’s embrace, Saudis brace for a chillier tone from Biden
- Air pollution in Dhaka is a new worry in pandemic as winter approaches
- Hasina calls on Armed Forces to serve with ‘devotion, patriotism and professionalism'
- RAB arrests gold trader over ‘illicit’ assets, firearms
- 'Golden Monir' named in three cases as police seek remand
- Three BNP-affiliated men arrested over torching of buses in Dhaka