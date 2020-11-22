'Golden Monir' named in three cases as police seek remand

Monir, popularly known as ‘Golden Monir’, became the talk of the town after his arrest on Saturday by the Rapid Action Battalion, which seized a huge amount of cash during an overnight raid on his home in Dhaka’s Merul Badda.

RAB seized a large cache of gold, liquor, Tk 19 million in cash and a pistol with a few rounds of ammunition during a raid on the home of Monir Hossain, a gold trader locally known as 'Golden Monir', Nov 21, 2020.

RAB subsequently started the cases under the narcotics, arms and Special Powers Acts after placing Monir into police custody on Sunday, according to Badda Police OC Parvez Islam.

"We will seek permission to remand him for seven in each case," he said.

The name ‘Golden Monir’ derives from “his jewellery business”, but Bangladesh Jewellers Samity or Bajus refuses to accept him as a member of their community.

The RAB also said Monir was not a jeweller. He had been involved in gold smuggling and later got into real estate business.

RAB conducted an overnight raid on the six-storey house of Monir Hossain, a gold trader locally known as 'Golden Monir', in the capital's Merul Badda, Nov 21, 2020

The law enforcers described how Monir made a fortune as a “mafia boss” in the real estate business after starting his career as a trader of “gamchha”, or traditional towel.

The RAB hinted at his involvement with the BNP as well.

A team of the RAB-3 launched the overnight drive on Monir’s six-storey home on Friday midnight.

Farzana Haque, an assistant superintendent of police working as operations officer at RAB-3, said they seized Tk 19 million in cash, including Tk 900,000 in foreign currencies, four litres of illegal liquor, eight kilograms of gold ornaments, a foreign pistol and several rounds of bullet.