'Golden Monir' named in three cases as police seek remand
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2020 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2020 12:23 PM BdST
Police are preparing to apply for the remand of Monir Hossain, a gold trader, to question him in their custody after recording three cases against him over the possession of illicit assets, liquor and firearms.
Monir, popularly known as ‘Golden Monir’, became the talk of the town after his arrest on Saturday by the Rapid Action Battalion, which seized a huge amount of cash during an overnight raid on his home in Dhaka’s Merul Badda.
RAB seized a large cache of gold, liquor, Tk 19 million in cash and a pistol with a few rounds of ammunition during a raid on the home of Monir Hossain, a gold trader locally known as 'Golden Monir', Nov 21, 2020.
"We will seek permission to remand him for seven in each case," he said.
The name ‘Golden Monir’ derives from “his jewellery business”, but Bangladesh Jewellers Samity or Bajus refuses to accept him as a member of their community.
The RAB also said Monir was not a jeweller. He had been involved in gold smuggling and later got into real estate business.
RAB conducted an overnight raid on the six-storey house of Monir Hossain, a gold trader locally known as 'Golden Monir', in the capital's Merul Badda, Nov 21, 2020
The RAB hinted at his involvement with the BNP as well.
A team of the RAB-3 launched the overnight drive on Monir’s six-storey home on Friday midnight.
Farzana Haque, an assistant superintendent of police working as operations officer at RAB-3, said they seized Tk 19 million in cash, including Tk 900,000 in foreign currencies, four litres of illegal liquor, eight kilograms of gold ornaments, a foreign pistol and several rounds of bullet.
- Who is ‘Golden Monir’?
- PM calls on Armed Forces to serve with patriotism
- Govt reports 1,847 new virus cases, 28 deaths
- Dog relocation stops, but for how long?
- Korean embassy shuts temporarily
- 31 crude bombs seized in Dhaka
- Bangladeshi couple pleads guilty to helping IS
- Govt reports 2,275 new virus cases, 17 deaths
Most Read
- Photos of Hasina sewing cloth, fishing at Ganabhaban lake go viral
- RAB arrests gold trader over ‘illicit’ assets, firearms
- The President Trump show has been cancelled
- Bangladesh puts banks on alert over possible cyber-attack
- RAB says ‘Golden Monir’ turned into real estate ‘mafia boss’ from ‘gold smuggler’
- After Trump’s embrace, Saudis brace for a chillier tone from Biden
- Bangladesh posts 1,847 new virus cases, deaths jump by 28
- Hasina calls on Armed Forces to serve with ‘devotion, patriotism and professionalism'
- Air pollution in Dhaka is a new worry in pandemic as winter approaches
- Three BNP-affiliated men arrested over torching of buses in Dhaka