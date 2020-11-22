Bangladesh records 2,060 new virus cases, deaths surge by 38

The tally of infections surged to 447,341 after 2,060 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, the government said in a statement.

The number of fresh recoveries marginally outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,076 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 362,428.

As many as 13,870 samples were tested at 117 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 14.85 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 81.02 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.

Globally, over 58.18 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.38 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.