South Korean embassy in Dhaka closes temporarily after staffer contracts COVID-19
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Nov 2020 01:05 AM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2020 01:18 AM BdST
The South Korean embassy in Dhaka has been closed temporarily after one of its staff members contracted COVID-19.
“Because of one employee tested positive on 20 November, the embassy will be closed temporarily until further notice for the safety of others,” the embassy said in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday.
Although most of the foreign missions in Dhaka have continued work with fewer staffers in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first time an entire embassy has been closed following infection.
The South Korean embassy has provided an email address in the Facebook post for emergency contact.
