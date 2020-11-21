Home > Bangladesh

RAB arrests gold trader over ‘illicit’ assets, firearms

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Nov 2020 09:43 AM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2020 10:58 AM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested gold trader Monir Hossain, locally known as Golden Monir, for possession of illegal assets, firearms and narcotics.

The elite police unit apprehended him from his Merul Badda home during an overnight raid led by RAB-3 Executive Magistrate Palash Kumar Basu.

Monir used three floors of his six-storey building, while the rest were empty, RAB officer Farzana Haque told bdnews24.com.

The RAB team seized a large cache of cash and used gold ornaments. Four vehicles were found on the businessman’s property, but three of them had no valid documents.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories