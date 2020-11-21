Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh posts 1,847 new virus cases, deaths jump by 28

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Nov 2020 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2020 03:27 PM BdST

Bangladesh has recorded 1,847 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 445,281.

The death toll climbed to 6,350 after 28 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, the government said in a statement.

The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,921 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 360,352.

As many as 12,643 samples were tested at 117 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 14.61 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 80.93 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.

Globally, over 57.60 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.37 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

