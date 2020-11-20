Bangladesh logs 2,275 new virus cases, another 17 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2020 03:35 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2020 03:35 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,275 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 443,434.
The death toll climbed to 6,322 after 17 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, the government said in a statement.
Another 1,709 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 358,431.
As many as 15,607 samples were tested at 117 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 14.58 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 80.83 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 56.92 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.36 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
