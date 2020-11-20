Armed gang robs launch passengers on Meghna river
Chandpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2020 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2020 10:55 AM BdST
An armed gang has attacked a launch on the Meghna river looting cash and other valuables from passengers.
On Thursday night, the robbers arrived by speedboat and swooped on MV Makbul-2 at Gazaria in Munshiganj, said Nasiruddin Mridha, chief of NorthMatlab Police Station. Some passengers were injured in the attacks.
MV Makbul-2 had left Narayanganj for Shatnol in Chandpur at around 9 pm carrying more than 200 passengers.
About 20 robbers attacked the vessel while it was crossing the river in Gazaria, the police officer said, citing passengers.
“They threatened the passengers with firearms and other weapons, snatched millions in cash, gold jewellery and mobile phones and left.”
Senior officers of the Chandpur and Munshiganj police visited the launch.
The police opened an investigation into the robbery.
- Outrage as DU faculty calls MBA entry test
- Rape accused marries victim in jail
- Man jailed for life over rape of DU student
- Psychiatrists to continue strike
- 8 farm workers die in Chapainawabganj crash
- ACC director accused of misconduct
- Govt allows schools, colleges to take only tuition fees
- Power partially back on in Sylhet
Most Read
- BCB assigns bodyguard for Shakib at practice after death threats
- Court jails man for life over rape of Dhaka University student
- Bangladesh gears up to launch its first metrorail on golden jubilee of independence
- The coronavirus is airborne indoors. But we’re still scrubbing surfaces
- Science, arts, business streams to go as Bangladesh revamps secondary education curriculum
- BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul enters quarantine after family member contracts virus
- Saudi Arabia takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood before Democrats take over in Washington
- Bangladesh rape accused marries his victim in jail
- DU business studies faculty arranges evening MBA admission test amid pandemic
- Trump faces likely setback in Georgia recount, drops Michigan lawsuit