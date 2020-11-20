Armed gang robs launch passengers on Meghna river

On Thursday night, the robbers arrived by speedboat and swooped on MV Makbul-2 at Gazaria in Munshiganj, said Nasiruddin Mridha, chief of NorthMatlab Police Station. Some passengers were injured in the attacks.

MV Makbul-2 had left Narayanganj for Shatnol in Chandpur at around 9 pm carrying more than 200 passengers.

About 20 robbers attacked the vessel while it was crossing the river in Gazaria, the police officer said, citing passengers.

“They threatened the passengers with firearms and other weapons, snatched millions in cash, gold jewellery and mobile phones and left.”

Senior officers of the Chandpur and Munshiganj police visited the launch.

The police opened an investigation into the robbery.