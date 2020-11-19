Psychiatrists to continue strike against colleague’s arrest over ASP death
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2020 09:12 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2020 09:12 PM BdST
The doctors at the National Institute of Mental Health will continue their strike against the arrest of Registrar Abdullah Al Mamun over the death of Anisul Karim Shipon, a senior assistant superintendent of police.
The Bangladesh Association of Psychiatrists made the announcement at a press conference at the institute in Dhaka’s Shyamoli on Thursday after abstaining from work for two days.
The psychiatrists also stopped private practice demanding the release of Mamun, saying that he had no involvement with Anisul’s death.
Anisul was beaten to death by employees of private mental health hospital Mind Aid in the capital’s Adabor when he went to the facility for treatment on Nov 9.
Police arrested Mamun on Nov 17 on charges that he had recommended Anisul to the private hospital when the ASP sought treatment at the government institute. Mamun was remanded for two days.
Waziul Alam Chowdhury, president of BAP, said at the press conference it was Anisul’s family who chose Mind Aid themselves following recommendation by a doctor who happened to be their relative.
The relatives contacted Mamun over phone after collecting his number, so the allegation that they contacted him through a tout is not true, said Waziul.
According to the statement, Anisul’s brother-in-law Rashedul Hasan Ripon took Anisul to the institute with the help of some policemen early in the morning on Nov 9.
The duty doctor first gave Anisul a shot to calm him as he was very agitated. The relatives met the institute’s resident doctor Shahana Parveen, who is known to Ripon, around 8:45am.
Shahana recommended Anisul’s admission to the hospital immediately, but the relatives did not agree, Poddar said in the statement.
The doctor also noted the matter in the prescription and prescribed some medication.
She released Anisul in the custody of the policemen afterwards.
Professor Azizul Islam, who read out Waziul’s statement at the press conference, criticised the way police arrested Mamun from the institute’s dormitory.
He alleged police did not even admit to arresting Mamun when his family contacted them.
“Our programme will continue until our demand is met,” Azizul added.
