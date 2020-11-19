Government has evidence of money-laundering by Bangladeshis in Canada: Momen

“We’ve found some initial evidence after checks in Canada. I thought there would be more politicians (involved in money laundering). But there are only four politicians. The number of government officials is higher. There are some businessmen as well,” he said on Wednesday.

The foreign minister did not name anyone while speaking to journalists at an event at the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

He also threatened tough action against those facilitating money-laundering.

The minister touched on different other issues, such as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s virtual meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, scheduled to be held in December.

Asked if the Teesta water-sharing issue could be resolved in the meeting, Momen said, “There will be no magic. We don’t think that the Teesta deal will be signed suddenly, though the deal is ready.”

“India has never said they won’t sign it. They always say that they are ready to do it but they can’t now due to their internal issues. The deal is at that stage still now,” he said.

The foreign minister said five killers of Bangabandhu are still fugitive while the government is certain about the whereabouts of two – one in the US and the other in Canada.

“We’ve appointed a lawyer in Canada, but the issue hasn’t been settled yet. We've been given hope about the deportation of the killer in America. We’ve sent all the information to their attorney general. They will make a decision now,” he said.