Eight farm workers die in Chapainawabganj road crash

The accident occurred in Bhangasanko area of ​​Barik Bazar Ancholik Sarak of the Upazila at around 6 am on Thursday, said Shibganj Police Station OC Farid Hossain.

The dead could not be identified immediately.

“The victims are all farm workers. They were returning to Shibganj after cutting paddy in the Barinda area.”

A fireman at Shibganj fire station said there were 15 people in the vehicle. They were sitting on sacks of rice.

"One side of the road was cracked and when the wheels hit the crack, the vehicle overturned and fell into a ditch.”

Upon receiving the news, the police and fire service personnel started a rescue operation in the area. The injured were rescued and sent to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital.