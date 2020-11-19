Coronavirus crisis showed us treatment is possible in Bangladesh, says Hasina

Hasina spoke about collectively combating the virus in a video conference with the secretaries to the Awami League at the party headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

“Everybody has to follow the health directives to combat the second wave of coronavirus. I’m alone at home at the moment, so I’m not wearing a mask. But I always do it as soon as someone arrives,” the ruling party president said.

Bringing up the measures taken by the government, she said, “The government has pre-ordered vaccines at the expense of Tk 10 billion. Food must be produced in excess to address any crisis which may occur and everybody needs to remain vigilant.”

“We had an idea right from the beginning. We’ve tried to ensure health services in the farthest regions. There was a time when people travelled overseas for treatment ti get checked even for sneezing. But coronavirus has taught us that it is possible [to be treated] in the country.”

At the doorstep of winter, experts forecast a spike in the infection rate while European countries like Germany, France and Belgium have already gone back into lockdowns as a precaution.

In a recent order in Bangladesh, the law-enforcement agencies have been asked to tighten supervision of mandatory mask-wearing directive.

“Many countries are posting negative growth, but we have maintained ours. The incentives provided by the banks even amid the coronavirus allowed many to live on small businesses.”

Fighting for the rights of the people has always been a major priority for the Awami League since its inception, Hasina said and added that people’s fortunes turn for the better only when her party is in power.

“What we are able to provide is more important than achieving something instantaneously. The party’s leaders and members need to realise this.”

She instructed party activists to strengthen the grassroots organisations

Hasina came down hard on the BNP saying, “They are tarnishing the image of the country by spreading lies and propaganda.”

“They nominate different people for the by-polls. They make a lot of noise before the elections, then pull out in the afternoons of election day fearing defeat. They do this simply to call the election into question.”

Hasina went on to address the critics by saying, “Criticism is good, it helps to examine the government’s activities. But why spread propaganda? We have no problem with criticism, but you need to acknowledge when something good is done.”

“You can write whatever you want, it may increase newspaper sales. The NGOs might draw funds from abroad. But where do the funds go, we will start taking account of this matter in the future.”

Hasina also urged the formation of the committees of the Awami League and its associate organisations.

The meeting was chaired by the party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

He said, “Different groups in the country, even outside, are conspiring against the government, spreading propaganda on Facebook and YouTube. We can see that they are trying to thwart communal harmony by doing these.”

“We want to make this clear that this is the party of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and it is being led by his daughter Sheikh Hasina. There is no room to go beyond the spirit of the Liberation War and secularism in any instance,” Quader added.

“The whole world is stunned by the second wave of coronavirus. We need to be on our guard more than ever now and strictly follow the health regulations. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided instructions directly on the matter. Everyone must wear masks, without exception.”

“The party will continue its awareness campaign. I’ve directly instructed our organisational units to that end. These units will hold awareness programmes from metropolises and districts to the unions.”

Mentioning that a subcommittee will be announced in a couple of days, Quader said, “No one can hold two posts. If a person is even a member of any associate organisation, he cannot be in the subcommittee.”