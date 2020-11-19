Bangladesh records 2,364 new virus cases, deaths jump by 30
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2020 03:19 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2020 03:19 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,364 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 441,159.
The death toll climbed to 6,305 after 30 more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the government said in a statement.
Another 1,934 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 356,722.
As many as 17,531 samples were tested at 117 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 13.48 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 80.86 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 56.30 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.35 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Man jailed for life over rape of DU student
- 8 farm workers die in Chapainawabganj crash
- ACC director accused of misconduct
- Govt allows schools, colleges to take only tuition fees
- Power partially back on in Sylhet
- Protests roil Mental Health Institute
- 25 infected with virus in DU
- Rehab centres face torture accusations
Most Read
- BCB assigns bodyguard for Shakib at practice after death threats
- Bangladesh gears up to launch its first metrorail on golden jubilee of independence
- Government has evidence of money-laundering by Bangladeshis in Canada: Momen
- Shakib apologises for breaking fan’s mobile phone, ‘visiting’ Kali Puja ceremony in Kolkata
- Hasina again alerts Bangladesh to possible spike in COVID-19 infections in winter
- 25 Dhaka University teachers, other employees contract virus
- ACC director investigating colleague is accused of professional misconduct
- Pfizer ends COVID-19 trial with 95% efficacy, to seek emergency-use authorisation
- 'Where there's a will there's a way' as English doctors prepare COVID vaccine roll-out
- Bangladesh to fix costs for services at private healthcare facilities