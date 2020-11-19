Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh records 2,364 new virus cases, deaths jump by 30

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Nov 2020 03:19 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2020 03:19 PM BdST

Bangladesh has recorded 2,364 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 441,159.

The death toll climbed to 6,305 after 30 more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the government said in a statement.

Another 1,934 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 356,722.

As many as 17,531 samples were tested at 117 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 13.48 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 80.86 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.

Globally, over 56.30 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.35 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

