Activists raise eyebrows as parts of Bangabandhu’s speech go missing from audio

The recorded speech, delivered by the Father of the Nation in parliament on Nov 4, 1972, was played on Nov 15 this year during parliament’s special session marking his birth centenary.

A displeased researcher and an activist pointed out that the parts of the speech, where Bangabandhu talked about secularism, were deleted. They have also urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to look into the matter.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury admitted that some parts of the speech were trimmed, but claimed the authorities played the exact copy of the audio they received from Bangladesh Betar, the state-run radio station.

Betar claimed that a copy of the speech was shared with the parliament just in the same condition it was archived and nothing new was done to it.

No one could say when and how the parts of the audio record were dropped.

Md Mahbubur Rahman Jalal, an expatriate researcher of the Liberation War, reacted sharply to the incident.

“Parliament played edited speech of Bangabadhu (his statement in the parliament on Nov 4, 1972)!!!” Jalal, president of Centre for Bangladesh Genocide Research, wrote on Facebook on Nov 16.

“Parts of Bangabadhu’s speech (his statement in the parliament on Nov 4, 1972) when he was discussing a certain issue have been edited out. Honourable prime minister, will you please look into the matter?”

Omi Rahman Pial, an expat blogger living in Switzerland, wrote multiple posts on the issue.

“There’s something called a human error. Bangabandhu’s speech on state principles of independent Bangladesh has been edited before it was played in the special session on him. His explanation of secularism was deleted. I was a bit confused thinking it was a mistake. But when I saw the video of the event in the parliament, I almost felt insane!” he wrote on Nov 17.

He also said the photos of Bangabandhu used in making the audio visual gave Pial the idea that the part on secularism was “deliberately” deleted from the audio.

In another Facebook post, Pial shared the details of which parts of the original speech were deleted.

WHAT WAS DELETED FROM THE SPEECH?

Gana Parishad, or the then constituent assembly, adopted the constitution of Bangladesh on Nov 4, 1972. Bangabandhu explained different sides of the constitution in his speech, with details on nationalism, democracy, socialism and secularism- the four principles of the constitution.

When the audio recording of Bangabandhu’s speech was played in the parliament on Nov 15, his statement on the first three points was there, but his words on secularism were partially deleted. Also, some parts of his statement on socialism were deleted.

The audio record played in the parliament was 45 minutes long, while the written speech archived in the parliament is of around an hour.

The book titled ‘Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsade Bangabandh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (1972-75)’, edited by Hasina and late journalist Baby Moudud and published by Agami Prokashoni, includes a copy of that speech of Bangabandhu.

Parts of his statement on socialism and secularism from the book cannot be found on the audio played in parliament.

BANGABANDHU’S STATEMENT ON SECULARISM AS PER THE BOOK

“….and then comes secularism. Honourable speaker, secularism does not mean absence of religion. The seven and a half crore people in Bangladesh will have the right to practise religion. We don’t want to pass a law to ban religion and we’ll never do that.”

“Secularism does not mean absence of religion. The Muslims will practise their religion, no one in this country has the power to stop them. The Hindus will practise their religion and no one can prevent them from doing so. The Buddhists will practise their religion; no one can stop them. The Christians will practise their religion, no one can prevent them.”

“Our objection is against the use of these sacred religions as a political weapon. For 25 years, we have seen how religion was used for fraud; how oppression, betrayal, torture, killing, illicit relationship took place in the name of religion in Bangladesh. Religion is a very sacred thing. The divine religion must not be used as a political weapon. If someone says that their religious right was curbed, I would say - no. We have made arrangements to safeguard the right to religion of seven and a half crore people.”

WHAT WAS DROPPED IN THE AUDIO

“…secularism does not mean absence of religion. The seven and a half crore people in Bangladesh will have the right to practise religion. We don’t want to pass a law to ban religion and we’ll never do that.”

“Secularism does not mean absence of religion. The Muslims will practise their religion, no one in this country has the power to stop them. The Hindus will practise their religion and no one can prevent them from doing so. The Buddhists will practise their religion; no one can stop them. The Christians will practise their religion, no one can prevent them.”

Before secularism, Bangabandhu discussed socialism in his speech.

BANGABANDHU’S STATEMENT ON SOCIALISM

“…thirdly socialism. We believe in socialism, and therefore, we’ve nationalised these. Those who shout that ‘this is not socialism’ must understand socialism first. Fifty years have passed but Soviet Russia, the birthplace of socialism, has not understood what socialism is. Socialism does not grow on the trees so that someone can taste it. It takes many days and a long road to travel for understanding socialism. That road is quite tough. One can reach socialism after crossing that road.”

“For that, we’ve taken the first step - a society free of oppression. Our socialism means a society free of oppression. We don’t want to borrow socialism from the world. Different countries are moving towards socialism in different ways. The core principle of socialism is a society free of oppression. A country has to move step by step towards socialism considering its climate, situation and economic condition. This has been acknowledged now.”

“…I believe that no country in the world, who attained socialism through revolution, could achieve what steps we have taken in nine months. I can challenge it. But there will always be some problems when you do something. It will be fine gradually through a process.”

The last para was dropped from the audio record of the speech played in parliament.

HOW DID IT GET DROPPED?

Speaker Shirin said she had noticed that some parts of the recorded speech were missing.

“We played exactly the same speech we had received from Bangladesh Betar. Not only the part on secularism, but also some other small parts on different issues were found missing when we matched it with the parliamentary proceedings,” she told bdnews24.com.

“It is true that some words found in the written copy of parliamentary proceedings are not heard in the audio version,” she said.

“I asked about it when the issue was reported in the media. The speech delivered by the Father of the Nation was sent to parliament just as it was archived. The archived version has some parts of it missing,” said Hosne Ara Talukdar, the director general of Betar.

The Parliament Secretariat wrote to Betar in December last year requesting a soft copy of Bangabandhu’s speech. The state-run radio later forwarded it.

Many old documents were not preserved, or went missing after parliament shifted to the new building, an official at the Parliament Secretariat said on condition of anonymity.

“It’s not that it happened recently. Maybe it happened when the parliament shifted here from the old building (in 1982) or even before that. Also, the parliament authorities used to record the speeches but those were not preserved. Now we do it digitally. We have the written proceedings and also compiled them.”