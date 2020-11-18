Protests erupt at Mental Health Institute over doctor's arrest
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Nov 2020 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2020 02:23 PM BdST
Doctors and employees have besieged the office of the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital's director in protest against the arrest of a physician in connection with the killing of a police officer.
The demonstration brought all medical activities at the hospital to a halt from 10 am Wednesday, much to the dismay of patients and their relatives who were left to wait for nearly two and a half hours.
The doctor stands accused of taking a 30 percent commission on every patient he recommended to Mind Aid, according to the police.
A Dhaka court later remanded Mamun for two days, allowing the police to interrogate him in their custody.
However, the disgruntled doctors and staffers of the Mental Health Institute claim that the police arrested a government health official from his home without informing the hospital authorities.
“The law was violated in the arrest of Dr Mamun. He is a government official. His superiors needed to be informed before he could be arrested but the police did not do that," said a protestor.
