Bangladesh logs 2,111 new virus cases, another 21 die

The death toll climbed to 6,275 after 21 more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to the latest government data.



Another 1,893 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 354,788.



As many as 16,469 samples were tested at 117 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 12.82 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.



The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 80.86 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.



Globally, over 55.64 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.33 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.



The number of reported global daily deaths from the coronavirus stood at 10,816 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day death count as the virus's global epicentre the United States entered winter.



The previous record of global daily deaths was 10,733, registered on Nov 4, according to the Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.