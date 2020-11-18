25 Dhaka University teachers, other employees contract virus
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Nov 2020 12:02 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2020 12:02 PM BdST
At least 25 teachers, officials and employees of Dhaka University have been infected with the coronavirus.
Among them are law department's Prof Asif Nazrul and Deputy Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarker, working in the vice-chancellor's office, said Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani on Wednesday.
“The number may be higher. There are several teachers residing in the quarters and residential areas with their families. We can only know if someone informs us personally. So, it’s difficult to count the actual number.”
Rabbani urged those who are diagnosed with the infection to stay in isolation, adding, “We are cooperating with them in every way."
The university has also imposed a ban on entering its campus without masks as well as restricting the movement of outsiders after 6 pm as part of the efforts to combat the second wave of the coronavirus, according to Rabbani.
Prof Asif said he tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov 16. He is now in isolation at the teachers' quarters in Fuller Road.
"I have been suffering from fever since Saturday. I tested positive for the virus on Monday. The temperature has gone down a bit but my body is aching. I had a CT scan done yesterday. My lungs are fine," he said.
