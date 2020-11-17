Power outage hits Sylhet after substation failure

The fire swept through the PDB's 33 kV grid substation in Kumargaon area of Sylhet city around 11am on Tuesday, said Shawkat Ali Joardar of the local fire service office.

Two transformers were burnt in the fire, said Mokammel Hossain, chief engineer of the development and distribution department of the Rural Electrification Board in Sylhet. The fire has affected a transmission line to the national grid, which disrupted power supply, he said.

Asked how the fire started, Mokammel Hossain said, “There are many panels in the substation. We can't confirm where the fire started.”

However, he said the fire had caused “considerable damage" to the substation and a committee would be formed to look into the cause of the fire.