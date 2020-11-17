Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh logs 39 virus deaths, highest daily count in 8 weeks

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Nov 2020 03:29 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2020 03:30 PM BdST

The government has confirmed 39 deaths from the COVID-19 illness, the highest daily count in eight weeks, raising the total tally to 6,254

Coronavirus cases surged by 2,212 in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday to 436,684, according to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Another 1,749 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 352,895.

Globally, over 55.07 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.32 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

