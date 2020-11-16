Former Deputy Speaker Shawkat Ali dies at 84

He breathed his last while on life support at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka at 9:30 am on Monday, said Tariq Mahmood, director of public relations at the Parliament Secretariat.

Shawkat was suffering from kidney, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and pneumonia. He had been undergoing treatment at CMH for some time.

Shawkat, a retired colonel, was elected MP six times from Shariatpur-2 constituency. He is the founding chairman of Muktijoddha Sanghati Parishad and the chief advisor of 71 Foundation.