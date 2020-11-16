Bangladesh to deploy mobile courts in Dhaka to enforce mask rules
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Nov 2020 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2020 03:06 PM BdST
The government is deploying mobile courts in Dhaka to ensure that mask rules are followed by all amid the pandemic outbreak.
The law-enforcement agencies have been instructed to make sure everyone wears a mask, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said on Monday.
“We have to resort to stricter measures over COVID-19, which appears to be on the rise. So we’ve asked them to take precautionary measures,” he said.
“We instructed the mobile courts and law-enforcement agencies yesterday [Sunday] to tighten the measures in Dhaka.”
On when the mobile courts could be seen in action, Islam said, “They will start working hopefully within 2-3 days.”
The government made it compulsory for people to wear masks outside home in July. Cases of infections and fatalities from the COVID-19 illness are still surging, but many have remained indifferent to the safety measure.
The mobile courts are already in action in different districts to tighten the safety measures and punish the delinquents.
