Bangladesh logs 2,139 virus cases, 21 deaths in a day
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Nov 2020 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2020 03:31 PM BdST
The government has confirmed 21 new deaths from the COVID-19 illness in a day, raising the toll to 6,215.
Coronavirus cases surged by 2,139 in the 24 hours to 8am Monday to 434,472, according to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.
Another 1,604 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 351,146.
Globally, over 54.41 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.31 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
