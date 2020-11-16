Bangladesh logs 2,139 virus cases, 21 deaths in a day

Coronavirus cases surged by 2,139 in the 24 hours to 8am Monday to 434,472, according to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Another 1,604 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 351,146.

Globally, over 54.41 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.31 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.