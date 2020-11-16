Bangladesh forms cell with policewomen to support female victims of cybercrimes

Inspector General Benazir Ahmed launched the cell- Police Cyber Support for Women - at an event in Dhaka’s Rajarbagh Police Lines on Monday.

Policewomen will operate the cell. They will receive complaints and provide suggestions and legal consultations to the victims.

Benazir urged people to help police to stop cyber violence.

“Cybercrimes are rising all over the world. The criminals open fake accounts on social media to commit such crimes,” the inspector general of police said.

As many as 6,099 cases have been filed so far in Bangladesh under the Cyber Crime Act, according to him.

The victims can submit their complaints via the special cell's Facebook page, email (cybersupport.women@police.gov.bd) and hotline (01320000888).