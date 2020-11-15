Two Mind Aid workers give confessional statements in ASP Anisul murder case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Nov 2020 11:57 PM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2020 11:57 PM BdST
Two employees of Mind Aid mental hospital in Dhaka’s Adabor have given confessional statements to the court in a case over the killing of police officer Anisul Karim.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Masud-ur-Rahman sent to jail the private facility’s cook ‘Masud’ and attendant Asim Chandra Paul after recording their statements on Sunday.
Another metropolitan magistrate, Baki Billah, ordered a four-day grilling of Fatema Tuz Zohra Moyna, a director of the hospital, in police custody.
Anisul, a senior assistant superintendent of police, died at the hospital just after he when he went there to seek treatment for mental issues on Nov 9.
The hospital authorities claimed they were trying to calm Anisul after he became violent, but a widely circulated video from a surveillance camera showed a group of employees beating him.
The police have arrested 12 of the 15 accused in the murder case started by Anisul’s father Fayzuddin Ahmed.
Masud and Asim were among 10 of the accused who were remanded earlier.
