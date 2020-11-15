Samrat charged in court with smuggling Tk 2.23 billion to Singapore, Malaysia
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Nov 2020 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2020 10:37 PM BdST
Jubo League leader Ismail Chowdhury Samrat has been charged with smuggling nearly Tk 2.23 billion out to Singapore and Malaysia after making the fortunes beyond means.
The Anti-corruption Commission or ACC approved a chargesheet in a meeting on Sunday, the anti-graft watchdog's spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told bdnews24.com.
As per the chargesheet, Samrat illegally bought a 4,250 square feet flat in Kakrail while investigation into his income tax documents revealed that he had acquired assets with Tk 34 million that he had earned from unknown sources.
Investigations also found that Samrat had carried out the smuggling through cash ins and outs in three casinos of Singapore and Malaysia. He has 23 million Singapore dollar deposited in his name in those places or may have invested the money overseas.
According to the probe report, the accused acquired the flat in Kakrail and earned Tk 2.2288 billion through unknown sources. Of this, he smuggled Tk 2.19 billion to Singapore and Malaysia, according to an official of the national anti-graft agency.
Samrat, the former president of Jubo League’s Dhaka South unit, came under the scanner over his alleged ties to the illegal gambling business after the Rapid Action Battalion busted casino operations in numerous clubs in the capital in September.
He subsequently went into hiding before being arrested along with his close aide Enamul Haque Arman in Cumilla on October 6.
The RAB later conducted a five-hour raid on Samrat’s office in Kakrail’s Bhuiyan Trade Centre with him in tow.
They subsequently recovered a foreign pistol, 1,160 yaba tablets, 19 bottles of foreign liquor, two kangaroo hides and 'electrical torture equipment.'
A mobile court handed Samrat a six-month prison sentence for possession of the kangaroo skins under the Wild Animal Protection Act and he was later sent to the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.
Two cases were also filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act and Arms Act with the Ramna Police Station.
