Muezzin Afiz Uddin faces police grilling over Lalmonirhat lynching
Lalmonirhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Nov 2020 10:40 PM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2020 10:40 PM BdST
A court has granted police five-day custody of Burimari mosque’s Muezzin Afiz Uddin in Lalmonirhat to grill him over the lynching of Shahidunnabi Jewel.
Ferdousi Begum, the senior judicial magistrate of Lalmonirhat, issued the order on Sunday, said Mahmudunnabi, an inspector of the district’s Detective Branch and the investigation officer of the case.
Afiz, 55, is the son of Foimuddin from Islampur village in Patgram Upazila. He was the muezzin of Burimari’s central mosque.
Saiful Alam, a cousin to the victim, filed three separate cases with police over the murder with Shahjahan Ali, Patgram police sub-inspector and Abu Sayeed Newaz Nishat, the chairman of Burimari Union Parishad, as plaintiffs.
Mahmudunnabi said Afiz was produced before court on Saturday with a petition for five-day remand.
Police have arrested 34 people so far in the case after reviewing video footage of the incident. According to them, all the detainees reside in Burimari. As many as 11 people have been remanded in the case so far.
Four people, including Abul Hossain - the main accused in the case - and Jobed Ali, a Khadem of the mosque, testified at court, according to police.
The incident occured on Oct 29 when an attack was carried out in the mosque area in Burimari Bazar and the union council over rumours of desecrating the Quran. Jewel, aged 50 , was beaten and burned to death in the attack.
