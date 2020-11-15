Junaid Babu Nagari to lead radical group Hifazat-e Islam
Published: 15 Nov 2020 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2020 03:18 PM BdST
Radical Islamic group Hifazat-e Islam has announced a new 151-member committee with Junaid Babu Nagari as its chief and Noor Hussain Kashemi as secretary general.
The announcement came from a conference on Sunday amid opposition from the followers of the late Amir Shah Ahmed Shafi.
The conference started at Hathazari Madrasa in Chattogram on Sunday morning. Organising Secretary Azizul Haque Islamabadi said the new committee was officially announced in front of reporters. He retained the same position.
More to follow
