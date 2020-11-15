Bangladesh logs 1,837 virus cases, 21 deaths in a day

Coronavirus cases surged by 1,837 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday to 432,333, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Another 1,693 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 349,542.

Globally, more than 52.77 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,293,742​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.