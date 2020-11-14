Rape, video and blackmail: police arrest three in Feni 

They were detained from North Satara village in Chhagalnaiya Upazila on Friday, Mahbubur Rahman, an inspector of Chhagalnaiya police, said.

The arrestees are -- Md Momin Hossain Patwari, Md Anwar Hossain Patwari – both sons of Mir Hossain Patwari -- and Rehana Akter, wife of Bahar Uddin. All of them reside in the same village.

The victim filed a case with Chhagalnaiya police as the plaintiff under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Pornography Control Act.

The case dossier mentioned that Momin ran a shop at the local Chandgazi Bazar. The victim became acquainted with Momin after she visited the shop to purchase stuff. When Momin came to know that the girl’s husband, who used to live in Pakistan, had passed away, he asked for her hand in marriage in July.

Momin then took the girl to his sister-in-law Rehana’s home to introduce them and raped her there with assistance from Rehana.

Later on Oct 30, he called her up to Rehana’s home again to rape her for the second time and this time he had it recorded on video. Momin then threatened to upload the video on social media and claimed three Bhori (1 Bhori = 11.664 grams) of gold and Tk 100,000 from her while also declining to marry her, as per the case documents.

The girl then revealed all that happened to her to Momin’s elder brother Anwar, but he, too, threatened her asking her not to go public with the matter, the case stated.

Later on Nov 5, the girl was allegedly once again called up to Rehana’s home and beaten up.

Police official Mahbubur said that the phone which was used to record the video was seized from the arrestees who were currently in prison.