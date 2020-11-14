Gas line leakage blows open manhole cover in Indira Road
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2020 12:54 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2020 12:54 AM BdST
A leak in the gas pipeline of Titas has blown away manhole covers in Indira Road, though no casualty has been reported
The incident occurred around 3:30pm on Friday, said Faruk Al Masud, the Area-5 executive engineer of Dhaka North City Corporation.
Masud told bdnews24.com that the explosion, which occurred in front of houses no. 70/1, 75/F and 70/A, caused damage to three pits and three catchpits, while also wrecking three manhole covers.
Repairmen rushed to the spot and fixed the ‘leakage’ soon after the explosion had taken place, according to Altaf Hossain, an official of Titas Gas Complaint Centre.
“We will replace the damaged slab and manhole cover tomorrow,” the city corporation official said while mentioning that the damages caused by the explosion is impeding the traffic in no way at the moment.
