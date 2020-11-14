Bangladesh logs 1,531 virus cases, 14 deaths in a day
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2020 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2020 03:36 PM BdST
The government has confirmed 14 new deaths from the COVID-19 illness in a day, raising the toll to 6,173.
Coronavirus cases surged by 1,531 in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday to 430,496, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.
Another 1,462 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 347,849.
Globally, over 53.41 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.30 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
