Lalmonirhat mob lynching probe finds no evidence Jewel disrespected Quran
Lalmonirhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2020 03:38 AM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2020 03:38 AM BdST
Lalmonirhat district administration has found no evidence that Abu Yunus Md Shahidunnabi Jewel, the victim of a mob lynching, had disrespected the Quran.
An investigation committee led by Additional District Magistrate TMA Momin submitted its report on Thursday.
Angry locals beat and burnt Jewel to death in Lalmonirhat’s Burimari reportedly after rumours spread that he had disrespected the Quran on Oct 29.
The committee formed by the district administration to investigate the next day found no evidence that the incident, which triggered the anger of the local Muslims, was related to the Quran, according to Md Abu Zafor, the deputy commissioner of the district.
The investigators have detailed the incident in the report.
“An innocent person was beaten and burnt to death after spreading mere rumours,” said district administrator Zafor.
Police arrested key suspect Abul Hossain alias Hossain Ali, the owner of a decoration shop who allegedly began the assault on Jewel, in Dhaka on Nov 7.
- Missing student staged her abduction: CID
- Drivers to undergo dope tests
- 1,845 new virus cases, 13 deaths in a day
- Five buses set on fire
- School shutdown extended to Dec 19
- Court orders trial of Prothom Alo editor
- Over 22,000 qualify for oral exams for non-govt teaching jobs
- HC summons Haji Selim dossier
Most Read
- Arsonists torch nine buses as Dhaka-18 goes to by-election
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Dec 19 in pandemic
- Thai hotel that put American in jail gets new label on Tripadvisor
- Bangladesh arrests student accused of blasphemous Facebook post
- Jagannath University student faked her abduction: CID
- 'Unfair surveillance'? Online exam software sparks global student revolt
- Bangladesh mulls reopening schools, colleges on a limited scale in pandemic
- Dhaka court orders trial of Prothom Alo editor in student death
- Biden moves forward, names longtime adviser chief of staff
- Trump may be misleading donors solicited for 'election defence fund'