Lalmonirhat mob lynching probe finds no evidence Jewel disrespected Quran

An investigation committee led by Additional District Magistrate TMA Momin submitted its report on Thursday.

Angry locals beat and burnt Jewel to death in Lalmonirhat’s Burimari reportedly after rumours spread that he had disrespected the Quran on Oct 29.

The committee formed by the district administration to investigate the next day found no evidence that the incident, which triggered the anger of the local Muslims, was related to the Quran, according to Md Abu Zafor, the deputy commissioner of the district.

The investigators have detailed the incident in the report.

“An innocent person was beaten and burnt to death after spreading mere rumours,” said district administrator Zafor.

Police arrested key suspect Abul Hossain alias Hossain Ali, the owner of a decoration shop who allegedly began the assault on Jewel, in Dhaka on Nov 7.