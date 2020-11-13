Dhaka police file nine cases over arson attacks on buses

Two cases were filed with Motijheel, Shahbagh and Paltan police stations each, while Kalabagan, Bhatara, Bangshal police stations recorded three cases.

Efforts are underway to file cases over the attacks in other areas where buses were torched by the arsonists, DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Iftekharul Islam said on Friday.

Hundreds of BNP leaders and activists, including the party's Executive Committee member Ishraque Hossain, have been named in the cases.

"Two cases were filed with Shahbagh Police Station over arson attacks on buses. A case was filed with Kalabagan Police Station for bringing out a procession without 'prior permission', obstructing the police from performing their duties," Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner Sazzadur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

At least nine buses were set on fire during the by-polls to the Dhaka-18 constituency.

The assailants carried out the attacks in the guise of passengers between 12 pm and 4:30 pm on Nov 12, Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Walid Hossain said.

Police have collected security camera footage to identify the attackers and the masterminds behind the arson attacks, he said.

Fire Service official Russel Sikdar said the firemen doused all the flames. No-one was injured, he added.

The first incident took place at Naya Paltan following a march by BNP activists to protest against alleged irregularities in the by-election. The torched vehicle was owned by the National Board of Revenue.

The arsonists later set fire to a Rajanigandha Paribahan bus near the National Press Club. They set fire to another bus owned by state-owned Agrani Bank and a BRTC bus at Motijheel.

The rest of the buses were set ablaze at Shahbagh, Gulistan, Naya Bazar, Paltan and Bhatara.