BRTA forms committee to run tests on drivers for dope

The committee was announced in a meeting at BRTA’s headquarters on Thursday.

The nine-strong team includes representatives from the Police Headquarters, the health directorate, the narcotics department, the transport owners' and workers’ associations, highway police and Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

On Oct 22, while speaking in a video conference from the Ganabhaban on the National Road Safety Day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for an assessment to verify whether the drivers are under the influence of drugs while on duty by bringing them under a dope testing programme.

Hasina said, “We have to think about whether those driving the vehicles are taking drugs. They need to undergo dope testing. We must look into it…”

“Every driver needs to go through at least one test and you [authorities] have to do it,” she added.

A meeting of the Road Transport and Highways Division was held on Oct 27, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder told bdnews24.com on Thursday night.

In the meeting, BRTA was tasked to come up with a plan of action to carry out mandatory dope testing of drivers with the help of transport owners' and workers' associations, Mazumder said.

“This committee will fix how to quickly make the process effective. It is a matter of blood testing. A medical team needs to be assembled to collect the blood. The preservation of the blood, testing, producing results - there are a lot of nitty-gritties,” he said.

How would these be carried out - will it be on the road or would terminals be set up or would the drivers be brought to BRTA regional offices were the issues they are looking into.

Mazumder said the committee was asked to submit a report within the next seven working days.