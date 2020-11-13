Bangladesh registers 1,767 virus cases, 19 deaths in a day
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2020 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2020 03:40 PM BdST
The government has confirmed 19 deaths from the COVID-19 illness in a day, raising the tally of fatalities to 6,159.
Coronavirus cases surged by 1,767 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday to 428,965, according to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.
Another 1,519 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 346,387.
Globally, over 52.77 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.29 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
