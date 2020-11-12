Over 22,000 qualify for oral exams for non-government teaching jobs
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Nov 2020 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2020 12:26 PM BdST
The Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority has published the results of the 16th teachers’ registration written exams.
The results were published on Wednesday where 22,398 prospective teachers qualified for the oral exams. Of them, 17,140 people qualified for the school level, 1,203 for the school-2 level and 4,055 for the college level.
Altogether 154,665 candidates participated in the written exams held between Nov 15-16 last year. The date, time and location of the oral exams will be announced on the NTRCA website and by SMS.
The results can be checked online at http://ntrca.teletalk.bd/result.
In order to improve the quality of education in private educational institutions, NTRCA issues teacher registration certificates through competitive tests to recruit qualified teachers to these institutions.
It has been conducting these tests since 2005.
Earlier, the managing committees of the institutions exercised the authority to appoint teachers to private schools and colleges. But the government has since reduced the authority of the managing committees by appointing teachers to these institutions on merit.
Most Read
- Thai hotel that put American in jail gets new label on Tripadvisor
- France says ‘cowardly’ Remembrance Day attack in Saudi city Jeddah wounds several
- Bangladesh mulls reopening schools, colleges on a limited scale in pandemic
- ACC to prosecute 20 more MPs soon
- New Zealand's Ardern says has plans for wedding, but no date yet
- Biden plans move into White House as Trump clings to hope
- Bangladesh arrests student accused of blasphemous Facebook post
- HC summons court dossier in Haji Selim’s decade-old case
- ACC prosecutes MP Shahid, wife for money laundering
- Bangladesh logs 1,733 new virus cases, 19 deaths