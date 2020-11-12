Over 22,000 qualify for oral exams for non-government teaching jobs

The results were published on Wednesday where 22,398 prospective teachers qualified for the oral exams. Of them, 17,140 people qualified for the school level, 1,203 for the school-2 level and 4,055 for the college level.

Altogether 154,665 candidates participated in the written exams held between Nov 15-16 last year. The date, time and location of the oral exams will be announced on the NTRCA website and by SMS.

The results can be checked online at http://ntrca.teletalk.bd/result.

In order to improve the quality of education in private educational institutions, NTRCA issues teacher registration certificates through competitive tests to recruit qualified teachers to these institutions.

It has been conducting these tests since 2005.

Earlier, the managing committees of the institutions exercised the authority to appoint teachers to private schools and colleges. But the government has since reduced the authority of the managing committees by appointing teachers to these institutions on merit.