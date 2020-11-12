Bangladesh records 1,845 virus cases, 13 deaths in a day

Coronavirus cases jumped by 1,845 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday to 427,198, according to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Another 1,737 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 344,868.

Globally, over 52.16 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.28 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.