Bangladesh records 1,845 virus cases, 13 deaths in a day
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Nov 2020 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2020 03:56 PM BdST
The government has confirmed 13 deaths from the COVID-19 illness in a day, raising the total count to 6,140.
Coronavirus cases jumped by 1,845 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday to 427,198, according to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.
Another 1,737 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 344,868.
Globally, over 52.16 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.28 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
