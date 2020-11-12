Arsonists torch five buses as Dhaka-18 goes to polls
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Nov 2020 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2020 04:31 PM BdST
Arsonists have set fire to at least five buses in parts of Dhaka during the by-polls to the Dhaka-18 constituency.
The arson attacks took place between 12:30 pm and 2:15 pm Thursday, Fire Service spokesman Mohammad Sabbir said.
The buses were set on fire near the Dhaka Press Club and in Shahbagh, Gulistan and Motijheel.
One of the torched vehicles was owned by the National Board of Revenue.
There were no disruptions to traffic, he added.
Electronic voting started in the Dhaka-18 constituency comprising wards 1, 16, 43 to 54 under the Dhaka North City Corporation and airport area at 8 am on Thursday.
"Several others were recovered by police," said DMP Deputy Commissioner (Uttara Zone) Md Shahidullah.
The blasts occurred hours after BNP candidate SM Jahangir Hossain had visited the polling station to cast his vote. Awami League candidate Habib Hasan visited the spot after the incident.
