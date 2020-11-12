Arsonists torch five buses as Dhaka-18 goes to polls

The arson attacks took place between 12:30 pm and 2:15 pm Thursday, Fire Service spokesman Mohammad Sabbir said.

The buses were set on fire near the Dhaka Press Club and in Shahbagh, Gulistan and Motijheel.

Firemen doused the blazes. “No-one was injured,” Sabbir said.

One of the torched vehicles was owned by the National Board of Revenue.

"The arson attacks are connected to Dhaka-18 by-elections. We have launched a drive to find out the arsonists," DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Walid Hossain said.

There were no disruptions to traffic, he added.

Electronic voting started in the Dhaka-18 constituency comprising wards 1, 16, 43 to 54 under the Dhaka North City Corporation and airport area at 8 am on Thursday.

Police have arrested three people after several crude bombs exploded outside the Malekabanu Adarsha Bidyaniketan voting centre in Uttara.

"Several others were recovered by police," said DMP Deputy Commissioner (Uttara Zone) Md Shahidullah.

"No violence took place inside the school," said Returning and Dhaka Regional Election Officer GM Sahtab Uddin.

The blasts occurred hours after BNP candidate SM Jahangir Hossain had visited the polling station to cast his vote. Awami League candidate Habib Hasan visited the spot after the incident.