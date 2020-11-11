Bangladesh logs 1,733 new virus cases, 19 deaths
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Nov 2020 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2020 03:53 PM BdST
The government has confirmed 19 deaths from the COVID-19 illness in a daily count, taking the toll to 6,127.
Cases of infections surged by 1,733 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday to 425,353, according to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.
Another 1,715 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 343,131.
Globally, over 51.50 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.27 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
