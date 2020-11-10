Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra on forced leave over ‘corruption’ charges

The Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology issued the order on Monday directing him to go on compulsory leave from Nov 11 until further notice.

The parliamentary standing committee on the ministry had ‘strongly recommended’ the removal of Bhadra, alleging ‘corruption and irresponsibility.’

The Anti-Corruption Commission quizzed Bhadra on Sep 1 as part of an investigation into allegations of 'embezzlement of millions of takas’ without fully implementing the post e-centre for the rural community project.

Bhadra has been accused of embezzling money in various ways from the ICT-based rural post office project, building a construction project for officers and employees and a solar panel project.

The Directorate of Posts granted Bhadra a month's leave from Oct 12 to Nov 10 after the parliamentary committee recommended Bhadra's removal on Sep 23.