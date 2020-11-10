Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra on forced leave over ‘corruption’ charges
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Nov 2020 12:39 PM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2020 12:40 PM BdST
The government has compelled Sudhangshu Shekhar Bhadra, director general of the postal directorate, to go on leave over charges of “corruption”.
The Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology issued the order on Monday directing him to go on compulsory leave from Nov 11 until further notice.
The parliamentary standing committee on the ministry had ‘strongly recommended’ the removal of Bhadra, alleging ‘corruption and irresponsibility.’
The Anti-Corruption Commission quizzed Bhadra on Sep 1 as part of an investigation into allegations of 'embezzlement of millions of takas’ without fully implementing the post e-centre for the rural community project.
Bhadra has been accused of embezzling money in various ways from the ICT-based rural post office project, building a construction project for officers and employees and a solar panel project.
The Directorate of Posts granted Bhadra a month's leave from Oct 12 to Nov 10 after the parliamentary committee recommended Bhadra's removal on Sep 23.
- Complaints pile up, cases drop at ACC
- Govt reports 1,683 new virus cases, 25 deaths
- Rohingya couple arrested with yaba pills, cash
- Who’s to blame for AC blasts?
- Hasina to table motion on Bangabandhu in parliament
- 9 injured in Chattogram house fire
- How Biden win will impact Bangladesh
- Daily tally: 18 virus deaths, 1,474 cases
Most Read
- Melania is ‘counting the minutes’ until she can divorce Trump, former aides claim
- Police officer ‘beaten to death’ at Dhaka mental health hospital
- What’s next for Trump? Family business awaits his return
- How will Biden win impact US-Bangladesh relations? ‘Not much,’ diplomats say
- Bangladesh MP tests positive for COVID-19 six months after first infection
- Casino kingpin Salim Prodhan owns seven companies in Thailand: ACC
- 'Great day for humanity': Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective
- Trump says he has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper
- Bangladesh logs 1,683 new virus cases, 25 deaths
- RAB arrests Rohingya couple with yaba pills, cash in Chattogram