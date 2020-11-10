Police officer ‘beaten to death’ at Dhaka mental health hospital

Anisul Karim Shipon from Gazipur was working as the assistant commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police’s traffic department.

Faruk Molla, inspector at Adabor Police Station, said Anisul returned home in Gazipur from Barishal on Monday.

Anisul’s sister later took him to the private hospital ‘Mind Aid’.

“We’ve learnt that he came for treatment as he had been a little ill mentally,” said Faruk.

Harunor Rashid, the deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said some untrained staffers of the hospital beat Anisul to death in the name of treatment.

The police recovered the body in the afternoon, he said.

Mrityunjoy Dey Sajal, an additional DC of DMP, said they have evidence that Anisul was beaten in the name of treatment.

The police have detained eight employees of the hospital for questioning.

Anisul had come out first in the police cadre of the 31st BCS exams, his colleagues said.