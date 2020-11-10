Mind Aid hospital closed after killing of ASP Anisul, doctor arrested

A Dhaka court on Tuesday remanded the 10 employees into police custody for seven days in a case started by Anisul’s father Faizuddin Ahmed at Adabor Police Station against 15 people.

The 35-year old Anisul went to the hospital on Monday for treatment, but he was allegedly beaten to death by the employees.

The arrested doctor, Niaz Morshed, is one of the owners of the private facility, said Harunor Rashid, the deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Tejgaon zone.

Niaz was himself ill and undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, Harun said.

“This is a case of murder. Anisul was admitted to a government mental hospital but later shifted to the private clinic,” he said.

The touts could be involved and the authorities will investigate why he was taken there, the deputy commissioner said.

The arrestees are Mind Aid’s marketing manager Arif Mahmud Joy, 35, coordinator Redwan Sabbir, 23, kitchen chef Md Masud, 37, pharmacist Tanvir Hasan, 18, ward boy Zobayer Hossain, 19, Tanif Molla, 20, Sanjeeb Chowdhury, 20, Ashim Chandra Pal, 24, Liton Ahmmad, 18, and Saiful Islam Palash, 35.

Joy and Sabbir are also among the owners of the hospital.

Dr Abu Hossain Md Moinul Ahsan, civil surgeon of Dhaka, and Dr Ahsanul Haque, assistant director at the Directorate General of Health Services, visited the “psychiatry and de-addiction” hospital in the afternoon. Later, the police shut it.

The 16 patients at the hospital moved to other hospitals after the death of Anisul.

‘TORTURE CELL’

Faruk Molla, the inspector at Adabor Police Station, said the hospital was launched with a capacity to treat 24 patients one and a half years ago.

DC Harun said the owners were running the hospital without any permission.

“It appeared to be a prison. The room where the torture took place has no ventilation,” he said.

There are a total of three similar rooms with air-conditioners on each floor of the three-storey building.

Civil Surgeon Moinul said Mind Aid had been denied licence in February for a lack of papers, manpower and other facilities.

The room where Anisul was beaten is soundproof. Moinul said such rooms are not required to treat mentally ill patients. “They (hospital) can say better why they built it,” he added.

Tanmay Prakash Biswas, a former director of Pabna Mental Hospital, said some rooms need to be padded so that the patients cannot injure themselves, but these rooms must have windows.

“And patients cannot be tortured physically. It’s totally wrong,” he added.

Anisul, the son of former police OC and freedom fighter Faizuddin, returned home in Gazipur from Barishal, where he was working at the traffic police department, on Monday morning.

His elder brother Rezaul said they took Anisul to the hospital after hearing that it was a “good place for mental health patients”.

Harun said the family reached the hospital with Anisul around 10:30am. Marketing Manager Joy took him to the first floor when he wanted to go to toilet after finishing his breakfast there. The employees did not allow his sister Umme Salma to go to the first floor.

Joy came down and took Salma to the first floor around 12pm. Salma saw her brother lying unconscious and the family took him to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, where the doctors declared him dead.

DC Harun said CCTV footage of the Mind Aid hospital showed some people shoved Anisul into a room while beating him up.

Three to four people kneeled on his back and the others tied his hands.

Some of the people hit him in the back of his neck and head with their elbows while the others punched him. Anisul stopped moving at one stage.

Sharmin Akter, who joined the hospital’s staff around two months ago, said she wanted to stop the others but could not gather the courage as one of their owners, Joy, was among them.

The 15 accused include doctors Abdullah Al Mamun and Fatema Khatun Moyna. They face charges of backing the others.

Inspector Faruk said the police were trying to arrest the four other accused.