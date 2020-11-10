Home > Bangladesh

Govt transfers RAB Magistrate Sarwoer to ministry as senior assistant secretary

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Nov 2020 12:03 AM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2020 12:03 AM BdST

The government has transferred Sarwoer Alam, the executive magistrate of the Rapid Action Battalion, to the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry as a senior assistant secretary.

After the government issued an order on his transfer on Monday, several officials at the public administration ministry said it was a routine work.

Sarwoer, who has earned plaudits for leading drives of the battalion, entered public service as an official of the administration cadre through the 27th BCS exams.

He worked with the RAB for around six years.

