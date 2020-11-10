GK Shamim, seven bodyguards indicted in money laundering case

In a decision on Tuesday, Dhaka-10 Special Tribunal Judge Md Nazrul Islam fixed Nov 19 to start the trial in the case.

The seven other accused in the case are Delwar Hossain, Murad Hossain, Md Jahidul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Jamal Hossain, Samshad Hossain and Aminul Islam.

Lawyer Abdullah Abu appeared on behalf of the state, while lawyer Shawkat Hossain represented GK Shamim.

RAB arrested Shamim along with his seven bodyguards with a huge cache of money in his office on Sept 20. He was subsequently placed in the custody of Gulshan police and three cases were initiated against him.

Shamim made a fortune as a contractor and identified himself as a Jubo League leader.

RAB seized about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion in fixed-deposit savings, alcohol and firearms during the raid on his business in Dhaka's Niketon.

Shamim was known as an influential contractor in the neighbourhoods of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel. He made headlines for his influence over the Public Works Department to secure contracts.