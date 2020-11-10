ACC moves to prosecute MP Shahid, wife for money laundering
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Nov 2020 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2020 05:37 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission plans to file a money laundering case against Laxmipur-3 MP Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul, his wife MP Salina Islam and two other family members.
ACC found an "illegal transaction and money laundering" worth Tk 1.48 billion in the account held by Jasmine, Shahid's sister-in-law, leading it to file a case, said ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.
"Today the commission has approved the case to be filed. Deputy Director Salahuddin will file it soon," he said.
The commission summoned and interrogated Salina Islam and her sister Jasmine on Jul 22.
Shahid has been arrested by authorities in Kuwait on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.
Shahid, a migrant worker recruiter who runs the Marafie Kuwaitia Group as managing director and CEO, was detained by police at his residence in Kuwait City on Jun 6. The Gulf State's Public Prosecution brought charges of human trafficking, money laundering and exploitation of employees against the Bangladeshi lawmaker. Around 20,000 Bangladeshi nationals work in his company, according to the expatriate community. Shahid is a co-owner of NRB Commercial Bank, where he used to be the vice chairman.
