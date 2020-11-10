10 arrested with links to killing of police officer in hospital

Anisul died from beating allegedly by the employees of Mind Aid, a hospital in Dhaka’s Adabor.

Anisul’s father Saijuddin Ahmed filed a murder case over the incident on Monday, Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, deputy commissioner of Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said in a news briefing on Tuesday.

“This is a case of murder. Anisul was admitted to a government mental hospital but later shifted to the private clinic,” he said.

There could be an involvement of ‘middlemen’ and the authorities will investigate why he was taken there, the deputy commissioner said.

The arrestees are Mind Aid’s marketing manager Arif Mahmud Joy, 35, coordinator Redwan Sabbir, 23, kitchen chef Md Masud, 37, pharmacist Tanvir Hasan, 18, ward boy Zobayer Hossain, 19, Tanif Molla, 20, Sanjeeb Chowdhury, 20, Ashim Chandra Pal, 24, Liton Ahmmad, 18, and Saiful Islam Palash, 35.

Police will seek a 10-day remand for the suspects, said Harun.

“The arrestees have confessed to their offence during the primary interrogation. That hospital has no legal documents. They persuade patients from different hospitals illegally to come to theirs,” he said, citing complaints from patients and their family members. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Anisul Karim, a native of Gazipur, was posted to Barishal Metropolitan Police’s traffic department. Anisul returned home to Gazipur from Barishal on Monday. His sister later took him to Mind Aid.

Faruk Molla, inspector at Adabor Police Station, said he learnt that Anisul came home for mental health treatment.

Mrityunjoy Dey Sajal, an additional DC of DMP, said they have evidence that Anisul was “beaten indiscriminately in the name of treatment” leading to his death.