RAB arrests Rohingya couple with yaba pills, cash in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Nov 2020 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2020 02:21 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a Rohingya couple and seized Tk 11.7 million and more than 5,000 yaba pills from their possession during a raid on a house in Chattagram.
The couple, Shawkat Islam, 32, and Morjina Begum, 28, who came from Myanmar, were arrested during the raid in the port city's Chandgaon residential area on Sunday, said RAB-7 Captain Ali Ashraf Tushar.
Meanwhile, the couple tried to hide yaba pills in their bodies. A total of 5,300 yaba pills were seized from their possession, Tushar added.
Charges of drugs and illegal trespass were brought against them.
