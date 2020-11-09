Hasina to table motion on Bangabandhu in special parliament session

There will be a discussion on the issue after it is raised as a notice, according to the parliamentary session programme.

The special session kicked off on Sunday evening. This is the first time a parliament session is being held with the image of Bangabandhu in the House as ordered by the High Court.

The MPs will continue a discussion on the motion for four days and conclude it on Thursday, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said on the first day of the session.

The Monday sitting will begin at 6 pm with President Md Abdul Hamid entering the house and the national anthem played.

President Hamid will convene discussions on Bangabandhu’s political life, work and ideals among other issues related to him with a commemorative speech on Monday evening.

Before the president’s address, a video of Bangabandhu’s speech after his homecoming on Jan 10, 1972 will be displayed.

A select group of MPs were allowed into parliament in the three sessions held amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This time, all of them will attend the special session on the opening day after undergoing COVID-19 tests.

The motion to be tabled by Hasina will include the following:

· Bangabandhu was the dreamer and architect of an independent Bangladesh. He struggled his entire life to ensure the rights of Bengalis and to attain their political and economic freedom. He endured all tortures including imprisonment but never gave in.

· Inspired by Bangabandhu’s speech, the disarmed people in every household in Bengal protested the Pakistani forces. Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence. Bangladesh emerged as an independent and sovereign country at the cost of three million martyrs and 200,000 women sacrificing their dignity during a nine-month war. Bangabandhu gave us an independent nation; a red-and-green flag and a constitution.

· Bangabandhu paved the way for the Bengalis to identify themselves as a proud nation in the international arena. He had only three and a half years to rebuild a war-torn country. He made an overall development plan for Bangladesh and began to implement it.

· The parliament is expected to pay its homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by discussing his colourful political career and work, his philosophy marking the Mujib Year celebrating his birth centenary in 2020.