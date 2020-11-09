Casino kingpin Salim Prodhan owns seven companies in Thailand: ACC
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Nov 2020 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2020 10:22 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has said it found seven companies which are owned by online casino kingpin Salim Prodhan in Thailand.
The anti-graft watchdog also said it received information about his transactions of tens of millions of takas in four banks in the United States and Thailand.
The seven companies he owns in Thailand include Pradhan Global trading, Asia United Entertainment, and Toma Home Pataya Company Ltd, said Mozammel Haque Khan, deputy commissioner of ACC.
The ACC has seized Salim’s movable and immovable assets and got his 50 bank accounts froze for the investigation.
Salim made transaction of Tk 20 million in Bangkok Bank and Siam Commercial Bank, Khan said while briefing the media about the findings.
Salim transacted money through his two accounts in JP Morgan of the US, the ACC investigator said.
The ACC has evidence that Salim spent tens of millions of takas in gambling in the casinos of Las Vegas.
The commission could not trace Tk 610 million Salim sent abroad. Khan said they were yet to receive information from Thailand about the money.
“We do not know the source of all this money. May be he earned this through casino business,” the ACC official said.
He hopes they will be able to submit the investigation report soon.
He also said the work to recover the money was underway.
ACC filed a case against Salim on Oct 27, 2018 on charges of acquiring illegal assets worth Tk 120 million. The investigators also quizzed him.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Salim at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sept 30 last year during anti-casino operations.
A RAB mobile court also sentenced Salim to six months in prison for keeping deer hides in his office.
Salim ran an online platform called P2P Gaming for gambling illegally.
